Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Eversource Energy makes up 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,097,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,820,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 183.7% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

ES traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.18. 1,266,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,035. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $84.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

