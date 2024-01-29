Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

EOLS stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $682.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. Evolus has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 507.42% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $304,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,375.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 453.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth $54,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

