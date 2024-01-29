Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $297.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak purchased 1,536,220 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.