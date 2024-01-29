Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.06.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $100.77.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,328,000 after buying an additional 173,174 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

