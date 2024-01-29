Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,333 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.48. 1,525,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

