Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $13.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $824.61. 191,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,761. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $826.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $803.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.46. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total value of $339,595.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,403 shares of company stock worth $13,917,890. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

