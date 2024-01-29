Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $5.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $555.13. 131,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $555.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $537.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.34.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.