Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,194 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.80. 780,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,014. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $440.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

