Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 179 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $103.77. 298,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

