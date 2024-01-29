Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,129 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after buying an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR remained flat at $106.00 on Monday. 1,359,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,309. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

