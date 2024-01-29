Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 840 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,763,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,286,000 after buying an additional 95,153 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,030,794. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TRV traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $210.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.22. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

