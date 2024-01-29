Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $28.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,113 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $28,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daido Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,646,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 298,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,770 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 814,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 520,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,982. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

