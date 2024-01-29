Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.