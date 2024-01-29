Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,612 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 253.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 256,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 140,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 629,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after acquiring an additional 294,235 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 617,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

