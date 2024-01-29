FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,434 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $498,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.65. 1,022,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.03. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

