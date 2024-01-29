FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,434 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $498,947,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $4.90 on Monday, hitting $246.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,188. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $183.59 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

