FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 24,503 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

FedEx stock opened at $251.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.38 and its 200-day moving average is $256.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $183.59 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

