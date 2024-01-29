Fei USD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $45,810.95 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Fei USD has a market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $45,810.95 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002306 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00017326 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,944.99 or 0.99914147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011206 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00201053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,485,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,226,945 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,485,612.37288552 with 13,226,944.99012323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96236728 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $43,179.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.