Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,093 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.06.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $371.07 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $375.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.92 and a 200-day moving average of $324.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,674,166. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

