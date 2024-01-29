Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.18 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

