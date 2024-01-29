Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 56,702 INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 17.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $12.08 on Monday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 52.26% and a negative net margin of 12,246.88%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Scott Juda purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression.

