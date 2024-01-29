Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $193.93 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

