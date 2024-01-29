Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 499,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Analog Devices by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $193.93 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

