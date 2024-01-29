Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 178,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $58.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

