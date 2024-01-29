Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

VIG opened at $173.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $173.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

