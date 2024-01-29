Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Receives C$30.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FIL

Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

FIL opened at C$8.97 on Monday. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Filo Mining

(Get Free Report

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.