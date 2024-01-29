Financial Analysis: Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) vs. Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Soluna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Origin and Soluna’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $6.26 million 2.48 -$28.22 million N/A N/A Soluna $28.55 million 0.18 -$98.71 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bit Origin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soluna.

Bit Origin has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bit Origin and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bit Origin and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Soluna -329.54% -91.39% -53.43%

Summary

Bit Origin beats Soluna on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

