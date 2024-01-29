Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $149.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.