Financial Survey: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) versus Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Acutus Medical and Bluejay Diagnostics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Acutus Medical and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluejay Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $16.36 million 0.36 -$39.62 million ($1.24) -0.16 Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 3.83 -$9.30 million ($9.63) -0.08

This table compares Acutus Medical and Bluejay Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bluejay Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -166.79% -62.18% -30.19% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -123.99% -97.34%

Volatility and Risk

Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Acutus Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

