First County Bank CT Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First County Bank CT grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Danaher were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.34. 1,636,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.82. The company has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $242.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

