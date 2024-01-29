First County Bank CT Has $1.43 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First County Bank CT raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $78.89. 1,384,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,671. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.