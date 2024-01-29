First County Bank CT Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Tesla were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Tesla by 58.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 15.0% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 84.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 53.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,982,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,572,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.11.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

