First County Bank CT Purchases 143 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.26. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.77.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

