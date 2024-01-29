First County Bank CT Reduces Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First County Bank CT lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.44. 3,061,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

