First County Bank CT Sells 24,595 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,595 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Amcor were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amcor by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after buying an additional 830,959 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 373,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 163,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 10.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,092,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 151,367 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.50. 2,766,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,542,802. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

