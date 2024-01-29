First County Bank CT Sells 4,582 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First County Bank CT lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of First County Bank CT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.60. 32,798,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,416,082. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

