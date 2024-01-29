First County Bank CT Sells 4,907 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First County Bank CT reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,395. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

