First County Bank CT Sells 8,150 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

First County Bank CT cut its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 15.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in National Grid by 9.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 19.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NGG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $67.30. 191,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.1899 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

