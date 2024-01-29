First County Bank CT Sells 824 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First County Bank CT cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.72. 2,873,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,864. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

