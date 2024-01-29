First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
DD stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.89. 693,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
