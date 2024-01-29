First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 95,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,519. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.89. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

