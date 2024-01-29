First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up about 2.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PPG traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.14. The company had a trading volume of 208,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average of $138.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.