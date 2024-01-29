First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,184 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.01. 683,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

