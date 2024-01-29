First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 635 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,093 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDO remained flat at $25.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. 481,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.