First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Price Target Raised to $23.50

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $23.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut First Financial Northwest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

FFNW opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

