First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,159,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,372,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,159,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,372,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,686,100. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.89.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

