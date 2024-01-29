First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.94.

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.24 on Monday, reaching C$12.46. 654,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

