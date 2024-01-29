First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS remained flat at $80.97 during trading hours on Monday. 105,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,631. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

