First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IFV stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1781 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 92,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

