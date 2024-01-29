First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
IFV stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1781 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
