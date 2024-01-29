First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 1.7% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

